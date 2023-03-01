Jobless Stephen Boden said the ten-month-old boy was wheezing, spluttering, had a high temperature and "runny eyes."

Derby Crown Court heard that Finley Boden was ten-months-old and had 57 fractures among 130 injuries when he died on Christmas Day 2020. A doctor said the injuries could have been caused up to a fortnight earlier.

Around December 17, Boden said the boy was ill and sent text messages about it.

Boden, 30, told the jury of five women and seven men: "At the time, his breathing just wheezing, which made me think it was covid or something at the time. It was fast and deep.

"We used to go out and it seemed a lot better outside. He was teething at the time, the inside of his mouth all blistered."

Simon Kealey KC, who defends Boden, asked: "How did you treat him?"

Boden said: "Calpol. Basically watched him to see if he got any better, took his temperature.

"At the time I didn't know whether to take him to hospital or get a covid test."

When he gave Finley a covid test, he went to Whittington Moor to mail it on Christmas Eve but missed the last post. The test was found by police officers searching their home on Holland Road, Old Whittington after the boy's death.

Boden and Finley's mother Shannon Marsden, 27, plead not guilty to murder and manslaughter. They also deny allowing or causing the death of a child.

While giving evidence for five hours, Boden was asked why he referred to his family in a text message saying he wanted "to bounce them off the wall, ha ha."

He told his barrister it was not a real threat, saying: "Not literally, not meant to be looked at I was going to do it."

On December 23, he admitted slapping Marsden's face, telling the court he did so because she spoke of getting Paracetamol "and take it all."

He said: "More of a slap out of it than a violent slap." He said that he took the Paracetamol threat seriously.

Boden said he enjoyed being a father and felt "great" when holding baby Finley shortly after his birth.

He only missed the birth because it was a Caesarean and Marsden was under anaesthetic.

He was initially reluctant to hold the baby and was asked why he was worried about picking up the newborn.

"Dropping him or hurting him," said Boden, who told the jury that he was later given reassurance on the subject.

When asked how he felt about picking up Finley, Boden said: "Great.

"I can't think of anything else; great, warm."

Mr Kealey asked: "Did you enjoy being a father?" He said: "Yeah, yeah, definitely."

The KC went on: "Did you want to be with Finley?" Boden replied: "Yeah, always."

When leaving the maternity ward, Finley was placed with relatives after an emergency court order because of earlier problems. Boden said these related to his cannabis use, damage to the house and other factors.

The couple visited Finley but this was halted by the covid lockdown. Eventually he was allowed to live with them in their rented home on Holland Road.

Boden said he often changed the baby's nappy and told the jury: "Finley was a quiet baby and he slept a lot in the night.

"He would have his bottle and would sleep through the night to seven or eight in the morning."