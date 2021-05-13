Two arrested after being seen cutting off clothes security tags in Chesterfield

Two men who were seen cutting off security tags off clothes in a Chesterfield shop have been arrested after initially evading police.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 8:34 am
The men managed to evade police in Chesterfield before being picked up again in Derby

The men failed to stop for officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit in the town and were later picked up in Derby, where they were subject to an enforced stop.

CRIME: Police release CCTV images after pharmacist racially abused in Chesterfield

Police say they arrested the men in Derby, recovered the stolen property and seized their vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper.