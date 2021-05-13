Two arrested after being seen cutting off clothes security tags in Chesterfield
Two men who were seen cutting off security tags off clothes in a Chesterfield shop have been arrested after initially evading police.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 8:34 am
The men failed to stop for officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit in the town and were later picked up in Derby, where they were subject to an enforced stop.
Police say they arrested the men in Derby, recovered the stolen property and seized their vehicle.