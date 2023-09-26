Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam Hubbard, 38, sent photos of his erect penis after meeting the officer – masquerading as a young girl named Adison – on the Kick chat platform.

Prosecutor Kevin Jones told Derby Crown Court how after the initial contact on June 14 this year Hubbard suggested Adison “skip school” and visit him while his girlfriend was at work.

Mr Jones said: “He would reimburse her for the train fair and meet her at Belper Train Station, saying it would be an adventure for her.

"He describes what he would like to do with her sexually and arranged a meeting two days later.”

The prosecutor said Hubbard told the decoy, who told him she was just 12, he would like to use her as a “f*** toy” and wanted to “F*** her in-person”.

Hubbard was arrested at Belper Train Station on June 16 at 9.50am - the time he had arranged to meet the fictitious young girl off the train.

The defendant, of Derby Road, Belper, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, facilitating the commission of offence of sexual activity with child, attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming and attempting to cause a child under 13 to look at an image of sexual activity.

Defence barrister Andrew Wesley said Hubbard was “ashamed and disgusted” by his actions who had lost his way following a bereavement, reverting to alcohol and drugs.

The court heard Hubbard had also engaged with adult women online and his perverted chat with the undercover officer was “out of character”.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Hubbard: “What you did was go along with a decoy, anticipating that there would be sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.

"The decoy told you she was 12 years old but that didn’t put you off one bit – there was a planned meeting at Belper Railway Station.

"There was a time you were expecting her so that you could use her as a f*** toy. When it’s a 12-year-old girl it’s not even sexual intercourse, it’s rape.”