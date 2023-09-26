News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire teenager accused of murdering four-month-old baby appears at court

A Derbyshire teenager accused of murdering his girlfriend’s four-month-old baby has appeared before a judge.
By Ben McVay
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Carl Alesbrook appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court this morning charged with murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The 18-year-old defendant spoke only to give his name, age and address.

He is said to have inflicted GBH on baby Elijah Shemwell and murdered him between November 18, 2021 and January, 2 2022.

Carl Alesbrook appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court this morning
District Judge Andrew Meachin told Alesbrook: “The allegation you’re facing is indictable-only and has to be sent to Derby Crown Court within a very short period of time.”

Alesbrook, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court again on Thursday this week (September 28).

The court appearance comes one year and nine months after police were called to an address in Acorn Drive in Belper – just before 10.50pm on Sunday 2 January 2022, following a report that a young baby was in cardiac arrest.

Elijah Shemwell was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on January 5.

The baby's mother India Shemwell, 22, of Rose Hill Street, in Derby has been charged with cruelty to a person under 16 – between 31 December 2021 and 1 January 2022 as well as cruelty to a person under 16 – on 2 January 2022.

She has been released on police bail.