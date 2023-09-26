Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carl Alesbrook appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court this morning charged with murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The 18-year-old defendant spoke only to give his name, age and address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is said to have inflicted GBH on baby Elijah Shemwell and murdered him between November 18, 2021 and January, 2 2022.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Alesbrook appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court this morning

District Judge Andrew Meachin told Alesbrook: “The allegation you’re facing is indictable-only and has to be sent to Derby Crown Court within a very short period of time.”

Alesbrook, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court again on Thursday this week (September 28).

The court appearance comes one year and nine months after police were called to an address in Acorn Drive in Belper – just before 10.50pm on Sunday 2 January 2022, following a report that a young baby was in cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elijah Shemwell was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on January 5.

The baby's mother India Shemwell, 22, of Rose Hill Street, in Derby has been charged with cruelty to a person under 16 – between 31 December 2021 and 1 January 2022 as well as cruelty to a person under 16 – on 2 January 2022.