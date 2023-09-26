Teenager charged with Derbyshire baby’s murder
Police were called to an address in Acorn Drive, in Belper, just before 10.50pm on Sunday 2 January 2022, following a report that a young baby was in cardiac arrest.
Elijah Shemwell, who was four months old, was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on Wednesday 5 January.
At the opening of the inquest hearing into the baby’s death, area Coroner for Derbyshire Peter Nieto said that Elijah had been in cardiac arrest for an estimated “55 minutes” when he arrived at hospital in Derby.
On Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service agreed the following charges for both Carl Alesbrook and Elijah’s mother India Shemwell, who were in a relationship at the time of Elijah’s death.
Carl Alesbrook, aged 18, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock: Murder of Elijah Shemwell, Section 20 inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm to Elijah Shemwell between 18 November 2021 and 2 January 2022 and Section 18 causing Grievous Bodily Harm to Elijah Shemwell on 1 January
India Shemwell, 22, of Rose Hill Street, in Derby has been charged with cruelty to a person under 16 – between 31 December 2021 and 1 January 2022, as well as cruelty to a person under 16 – on 2 January 2022.
India Shemwell has been released on police bail – while Carl Alesbrook has been remanded in police custody. He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (26 September).