Trolley-dash thief felt threatened to steal by county-lines drug dealers

A trolley-dash thief claims she had been forced to steal from a supermarket after county-lines drug-dealers had been operating out of her home and had shown her a picture of her daughter.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 24 how Angela Lane, 46, of Beighton Street, Ripley, admitted stealing £258.14 worth of groceries and alcohol from Sainsbury’s on Nottingham Road, at Ripley.

But prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said Lane had claimed that she had been put under duress to commit the offence but Miss Bickley argued she had had time to ask police for help.

Mrs Bickley added: “The defendant went to Sainsbury’s and filled a trolley full of groceries and alcohol valued at £258.14 and as she was leaving she was detained and the goods were recovered.

“In her interview she gave an account that she had been put under duress to do the offence but she had had time to ask the police for help rather than commit the crime.”

Lane pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on April 3.

Defence solicitor John Last revealed that Lane is already subject to a community order imposed at Derby Crown Court for allowing her home to be used for the supply of heroin and cocaine.

He added: “The offence at crown court was a county-lines operation with a drugs gang from out of the area coming in and taking over using her premises for the supply of class A controlled drugs.

“The present offence relates to the drug-dealers coming back to her house and occupying that property and showing her a picture of her daughter leaving university and directing her to act as she did.

“She does not put forward duress because she could have gone to police, but when they have pictures of her daughter at university the last people you want to tell are the police in case matters get worse.”

Mr Last added that Lane is due back at Derby Crown Court for a review of her progress on her community order.

Magistrates agreed to send the theft matter to be considered for sentencing with Lane’s community order review at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, May 1.

Lane was released on unconditional bail until the crown court hearing.