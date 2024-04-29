Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brandon Hollingworth, 26, and Rocco Carr, 20, both of Danewood Gardens, Sheffield, were arrested on April 18. The pair were then charged and remanded into police custody on April 27.

Ronnie Coleman, 21, of Seaton Crescent, Sheffield, was arrested and charged on April 26. He was also charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Three men have been charged in connection with the burglaries.

All three appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on April 27 and were remanded into prison custody by the court.