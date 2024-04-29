Trio charged in connection with burglaries at homes across Derbyshire
Brandon Hollingworth, 26, and Rocco Carr, 20, both of Danewood Gardens, Sheffield, were arrested on April 18. The pair were then charged and remanded into police custody on April 27.
Ronnie Coleman, 21, of Seaton Crescent, Sheffield, was arrested and charged on April 26. He was also charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
All three appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on April 27 and were remanded into prison custody by the court.
They are next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on May 17. Two men, aged 23 and 47 from Sheffield, remain on police bail in connection with the burglaries.