Police appeal to trace man in connection with attempted burglary in Derbyshire town
Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Bolsover have released an image of someone who might be able to help with their enquiries.
The front door to Stevie Todd’s Barber Shop on Moor Lane is believed to have been damaged sometime overnight between Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29.
A force spokesperson said: “It is thought that the man in the image may have information which could help.”
If you recognise this man or witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*184520:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.