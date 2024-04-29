Police appeal to trace man in connection with attempted burglary in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police are attempting to trace a man in connection with an attempted burglary.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:53 BST
Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Bolsover have released an image of someone who might be able to help with their enquiries.

The front door to Stevie Todd’s Barber Shop on Moor Lane is believed to have been damaged sometime overnight between Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29.

A force spokesperson said: “It is thought that the man in the image may have information which could help.”

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

If you recognise this man or witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*184520:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.