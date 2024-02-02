Trio arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after warrant executed at property in Derbyshire village
Officers from the Alfreton and Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Teams carried out a warrant at a house in Quarry Road, Somercotes, on Monday, January 29 – following concerns about drug dealing in the area.
At the house three people – two women and a man – were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. One of those arrested, Carol Shipley, has now been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, ketamine, and cannabis.
The 41-year-old, of Quarry Road, Somercotes, was remanded in police custody and then further remanded to prison at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court – where she appeared on Tuesday, January 30.
The other two people arrested, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.