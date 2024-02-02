Trio arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after warrant executed at property in Derbyshire village

News you can trust since 1855
Three people were arrested and one has been charged after a drugs warrant was carried out in a Derbyshire village this week.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:03 GMT
Officers from the Alfreton and Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Teams carried out a warrant at a house in Quarry Road, Somercotes, on Monday, January 29 – following concerns about drug dealing in the area.

At the house three people – two women and a man – were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. One of those arrested, Carol Shipley, has now been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, ketamine, and cannabis.

The 41-year-old, of Quarry Road, Somercotes, was remanded in police custody and then further remanded to prison at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court – where she appeared on Tuesday, January 30.

Three people were taken into custody by officers.Three people were taken into custody by officers.
Three people were taken into custody by officers.

The other two people arrested, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.