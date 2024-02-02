Trio arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after warrant executed at property in Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Alfreton and Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Teams carried out a warrant at a house in Quarry Road, Somercotes, on Monday, January 29 – following concerns about drug dealing in the area.

At the house three people – two women and a man – were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. One of those arrested, Carol Shipley, has now been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, ketamine, and cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old, of Quarry Road, Somercotes, was remanded in police custody and then further remanded to prison at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court – where she appeared on Tuesday, January 30.

Three people were taken into custody by officers.