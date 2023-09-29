Trial set for Derbyshire teenager accused of murdering his girlfriend’s four-month-old baby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Carl Alesbrook, 18, is said to have inflicted GBH on baby Elijah Shemwell and murdered him between November 18, 2021 and January, 2 2022.
Appearing at Derby Crown Court, Alesbrook was told his trial would begin on April 10 next year – with a time estimate of up to six weeks.
The court appearance comes nearly two years after police were called to an address in Acorn Drive in Belper – just before 10.50pm on Sunday 2 January 2022, following a report that a young baby was in cardiac arrest.
Elijah Shemwell was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on January 5.