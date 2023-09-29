Trial set for Derbyshire teenager accused of murdering his girlfriend’s four-month-old baby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carl Alesbrook, 18, is said to have inflicted GBH on baby Elijah Shemwell and murdered him between November 18, 2021 and January, 2 2022.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court, Alesbrook was told his trial would begin on April 10 next year – with a time estimate of up to six weeks.

Carl Alesbrook will stand trial on April 10 next year at Derby Crown Court

The court appearance comes nearly two years after police were called to an address in Acorn Drive in Belper – just before 10.50pm on Sunday 2 January 2022, following a report that a young baby was in cardiac arrest.