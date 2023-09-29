News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire man denies murdering mum-of-two whose body was found in a Chesterfield lay-by

A Derbyshire man has denied murdering a woman whose body was found in a lay-by near Chesterfield.
By Ben McVay
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST
Darren Hall, 36, is said to have killed 31-year-old Sarah Henshaw, who went missing on June 20 from her home in Ilkeston

Her body had been found in a lay-by off the A617 near Chesterfield on June 26.

During a short hearing at Derby Crown Court Hall pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Henshaw between June 19 and 23.

Sarah Henshaw's body was found in a lay-by near ChesterfieldSarah Henshaw's body was found in a lay-by near Chesterfield
He was remanded into custody for a trial set to begin on December 4.

Following Sarah’s death in June her mother Lorraine paid tribute to her “wonderful” daughter.

She said: “Sarah was my first-born child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister. She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

"Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind. As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”