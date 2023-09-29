Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darren Hall, 36, is said to have killed 31-year-old Sarah Henshaw, who went missing on June 20 from her home in Ilkeston

Her body had been found in a lay-by off the A617 near Chesterfield on June 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a short hearing at Derby Crown Court Hall pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Henshaw between June 19 and 23.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Henshaw's body was found in a lay-by near Chesterfield

He was remanded into custody for a trial set to begin on December 4.

Following Sarah’s death in June her mother Lorraine paid tribute to her “wonderful” daughter.

She said: “Sarah was my first-born child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister. She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.