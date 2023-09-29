Derbyshire man denies murdering mum-of-two whose body was found in a Chesterfield lay-by
and live on Freeview channel 276
Darren Hall, 36, is said to have killed 31-year-old Sarah Henshaw, who went missing on June 20 from her home in Ilkeston
Her body had been found in a lay-by off the A617 near Chesterfield on June 26.
During a short hearing at Derby Crown Court Hall pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Henshaw between June 19 and 23.
He was remanded into custody for a trial set to begin on December 4.
Following Sarah’s death in June her mother Lorraine paid tribute to her “wonderful” daughter.
She said: “Sarah was my first-born child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister. She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.
"Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind. As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”