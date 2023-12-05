News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Trial of ex-Chesterfield FC manager James Rowe delayed – with jury being discharged in sexual assault case

The trial of James Rowe, the former manager of Chesterfield FC, was pushed back today – with the jury being discharged.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The trial of James Rowe, 40, was due to commence at Derby Crown Court today, after Mr Rowe was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on November 24 2021.

Mr Rowe, the former manager of Chesterfield FC between November 2020 and February 2022, is represented by Peter Eguae and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Armed robbers target Derbyshire store and assault staff member in front of customers

Most Popular
James Rowe is pictured here arriving at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on November 7 2022.James Rowe is pictured here arriving at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on November 7 2022.
James Rowe is pictured here arriving at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on November 7 2022.

After an individual involved in the hearing had fallen ill, Judge Jonathan Bennett was forced to delay the beginning of the case. The jury was discharged and the case will now get underway on Thursday, December 7.