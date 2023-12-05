Trial of ex-Chesterfield FC manager James Rowe delayed – with jury being discharged in sexual assault case
The trial of James Rowe, 40, was due to commence at Derby Crown Court today, after Mr Rowe was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on November 24 2021.
Mr Rowe, the former manager of Chesterfield FC between November 2020 and February 2022, is represented by Peter Eguae and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
After an individual involved in the hearing had fallen ill, Judge Jonathan Bennett was forced to delay the beginning of the case. The jury was discharged and the case will now get underway on Thursday, December 7.