The trial of James Rowe, the former manager of Chesterfield FC, was pushed back today – with the jury being discharged.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trial of James Rowe, 40, was due to commence at Derby Crown Court today, after Mr Rowe was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on November 24 2021.

Mr Rowe, the former manager of Chesterfield FC between November 2020 and February 2022, is represented by Peter Eguae and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Rowe is pictured here arriving at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on November 7 2022.