Armed robbers target Derbyshire store and assault staff member in front of customers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred at the Cash Monkey Long Eaton store between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday 28 November.
Two men entered the store, in High Street, and threatened staff with a weapon while demanding the keys. One of the men then assaulted a member of staff before they both ran off.
A number of customers were in the shop at the time and officers are keen to speak to them as they may have information which could help with the investigation.
Anyone who has witnessed the incident, or has any information related to what happened, is asked to contact the force, using any of the methods below, quoting the reference 23*735488:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.