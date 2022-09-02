Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, September 1, a group of travellers established an illegal encampment at The Avenue Washlands park in Wingerworth.

Multiple caravans are currently parked on the site, and Cllr Ross Shipman, who represents Tupton and Wingerworth, said the “chain was broken to gain access.”

He added that a new barrier was scheduled to be installed next week – and said that “nobody has a right to break into public or private property.”

NEDDC have said that they will evict the travellers as quickly as possible.

A North East Derbyshire District Council spokesperson said: “North East Derbyshire District Council is aware of the illegal encampment at The Avenue in Wingerworth and the Illegal Encampment Taskforce, chaired by the Police and Crime Commissioner, are meeting with the Landowner today to assist them in starting eviction proceedings and to ensure the site is secure as swiftly as possible.”