Travellers set up illegal encampment near Chesterfield – having broken into site to gain access
A number of travellers have set up an illegal encampment in a village close to Chesterfield – reportedly breaking into the site.
On Thursday, September 1, a group of travellers established an illegal encampment at The Avenue Washlands park in Wingerworth.
Multiple caravans are currently parked on the site, and Cllr Ross Shipman, who represents Tupton and Wingerworth, said the “chain was broken to gain access.”
He added that a new barrier was scheduled to be installed next week – and said that “nobody has a right to break into public or private property.”
READ THIS: Drunk driver arrested after being caught swerving between lanes on busy Chesterfield A-road
A North East Derbyshire District Council spokesperson said: “North East Derbyshire District Council is aware of the illegal encampment at The Avenue in Wingerworth and the Illegal Encampment Taskforce, chaired by the Police and Crime Commissioner, are meeting with the Landowner today to assist them in starting eviction proceedings and to ensure the site is secure as swiftly as possible.”
This is not the first time that illegal camps have sprung up at this site. Travellers arrived at the same spot back in April – and were eventually evicted by The Land Trust after a week.