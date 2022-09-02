Drunk driver arrested after being caught swerving between lanes on busy Chesterfield A-road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, September 2, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that they had spotted a Mini Cooper veering between both lanes on the A61.

Officers stopped the driver and quickly established that they were drunk. The motorist provided a roadside reading of 61 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath – with the legal limit being 35.

The driver was taken into custody by DRCU officers.

