Drunk driver arrested after being caught swerving between lanes on busy Chesterfield A-road

A drink-driver was arrested by officers this morning – after driving erratically along a major Chesterfield A-road.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:48 am
On Friday, September 2, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that they had spotted a Mini Cooper veering between both lanes on the A61.

Officers stopped the driver and quickly established that they were drunk. The motorist provided a roadside reading of 61 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath – with the legal limit being 35.

The driver was taken into custody by DRCU officers.

The driver was subsequently arrested, and failed to provide another sample while in custody. They will be charged for the offence when sober.