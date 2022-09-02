Drunk driver arrested after being caught swerving between lanes on busy Chesterfield A-road
A drink-driver was arrested by officers this morning – after driving erratically along a major Chesterfield A-road.
On Friday, September 2, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that they had spotted a Mini Cooper veering between both lanes on the A61.
Officers stopped the driver and quickly established that they were drunk. The motorist provided a roadside reading of 61 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath – with the legal limit being 35.
Most Popular
-
1
Drinker broke fellow drinker’s nose in unprovoked Chesterfield pub attack
-
2
Man charged with drink-driving after causing multi-car crash in Chesterfield
-
3
Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Matlock, Bakewell and Ilkeston
-
4
‘Well-loved’ and ‘devoted’ husband of alleged Langwith Junction murder victim dies aged 88
-
5
Delays expected for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire after crash involving car and lorry
The driver was subsequently arrested, and failed to provide another sample while in custody. They will be charged for the offence when sober.