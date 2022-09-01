Derbyshire man crashed Ford Transit into garden after downing “five pints”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard on August 13 his van was found “lodged” in a front garden - having damaged a brick wall and a metal barrier.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said: “Police attended and found Mr Purves sat on the floor - he confirmed that he had been drinking and that he had been performing at a pub.

“At the police station he gave a lower reading of 55 and said he had consumed five pints while at the pub performing.”

A breath test later in custody gave a reading of 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the court heard.

The court heard Purves crashed the van - which was uninsured at the time - when he lost control on a bend.

His solicitor David Gittins said Purves made an “idiotic decision” however “no-one else was involved or harmed”.

He said: “He has never been before the courts before and does not commit crimes.

“He had recently purchased the van and simply had not insured it - he sadly lost his father last year and he and his wife separated for some time this summer. They are reconciled and are working through their issues.”

Purves, of Inns Lane, South Wingfield, admitted drink driving and driving uninsured.

A magistrate told him: “Drinking and driving do not mix.”