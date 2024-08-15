Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of travellers have moved on from an encampment that was set up in a Derbyshire town this week.

On Monday, August 12, a number of travellers set up an encampment at Greenwich Community Centre on Nottingham Road in Ripley.

Photos showed several caravans parked on the sports field, which is home to Ripley Town Football Club and Butterley United Cricket Club.

Derbyshire Police confirmed today (Thursday, August 15) that the travellers had now left the area.

A Ripley Town Council spokesperson said: “We ask that members of the public please do not access the site until we are able to assess the condition of the land and conduct a clean up of the area.

“More updates will be posted in due course. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Butterley United Cricket Club added that their game against Staveley on Saturday, August 17 would be going ahead.