Man hospitalised after being attacked outside Chesterfield town centre pub – as police make arrest and appeal for witnesses

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
A man was taken to hospital after an assault outside a Chesterfield pub – with police arresting an individual in connection with the incident.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault outside the Crown and Cushion pub at Low Pavement, Chesterfield – just after 11.00pm on Tuesday, August 13.

A force spokesperson said: “The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered injuries and was taken to hospital – where he remains. However, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on bail as enquiries continue. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”

Police tape can be seen here outside the pub.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*482966:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.