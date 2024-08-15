Man hospitalised after being attacked outside Chesterfield town centre pub – as police make arrest and appeal for witnesses
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault outside the Crown and Cushion pub at Low Pavement, Chesterfield – just after 11.00pm on Tuesday, August 13.
A force spokesperson said: “The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered injuries and was taken to hospital – where he remains. However, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on bail as enquiries continue. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*482966:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.