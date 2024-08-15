Walker hospitalised after mountain rescue team called to incident at popular Peak District beauty spot
At 8.40pm on Wednesday, August 14, Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an incident at Millstone Edge.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Friends out enjoying a late evening walk to see the sunset on the Eastern Edges had their enjoyment cut short, when one of them tripped and suffered a painful lower leg injury.
“Local team members were quickly with the casualty with the first team vehicle arriving soon after.
“Team members deployed with the kit and after strong analgesia, the casualty was splinted and moved on to the stretcher to be carried back to the car park at Surprise View – and a trip to hospital with the ambulance crew.”
