Traveller encampment at park near Chesterfield moved on – with council working to secure site and prevent further access
On Wednesday, July 3, a traveller encampment was set up at Sharley Park in Clay Cross.
North East Derbyshire District Council said yesterday that they were working with Derbyshire Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner's Office. They were aiming to secure the site and ensure it had minimal impact on local residents.
Today, a NEDDC spokesperson confirmed that the travellers had now moved on from the site.
They said: “The cricket pitch is now clear in Clay Cross and the traveller encampment have left.
“The area is clean and tidy and we are securing the site to prevent further access.”