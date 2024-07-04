Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of travellers camped at a park outside Chesterfield have been moved on today.

On Wednesday, July 3, a traveller encampment was set up at Sharley Park in Clay Cross.

North East Derbyshire District Council said yesterday that they were working with Derbyshire Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner's Office. They were aiming to secure the site and ensure it had minimal impact on local residents.

Today, a NEDDC spokesperson confirmed that the travellers had now moved on from the site.

NEDDC said they were now working to secure the site.Credit: North East Derbyshire District Council

They said: “The cricket pitch is now clear in Clay Cross and the traveller encampment have left.