Police make four arrests and charge one man after spate of burglaries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire
A 47-year-old man from Grassmoor, Chesterfield was arrested after a distraction burglary – where six rings and a quantity of cash were reportedly stolen from a home in Chapel Road, Chesterfield on May 8.
A 24-year-old from Birmingham was arrested after a motorbike was reportedly stolen from an address in Richardson Drive, Smalley on March 9.
A 14-year-old from Tintwistle has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries in the Glossop area between June 18 and June 30.
They have all since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
James Paling, 18, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield was arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in Elm Close, Bolsover – which happened on December 12 last year.
He was later charged and remanded into prison custody after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.