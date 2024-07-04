Police make four arrests and charge one man after spate of burglaries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:01 BST
Four people were arrested by police and one was charged following a series of burglaries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

A 47-year-old man from Grassmoor, Chesterfield was arrested after a distraction burglary – where six rings and a quantity of cash were reportedly stolen from a home in Chapel Road, Chesterfield on May 8.

A 24-year-old from Birmingham was arrested after a motorbike was reportedly stolen from an address in Richardson Drive, Smalley on March 9.

A 14-year-old from Tintwistle has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries in the Glossop area between June 18 and June 30.

Police have made a number of arrests in connection with a series of burglaries.

They have all since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

James Paling, 18, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield was arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in Elm Close, Bolsover – which happened on December 12 last year.

He was later charged and remanded into prison custody after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.