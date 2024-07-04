Police make four arrests and charge one man after spate of burglaries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four people were arrested by police and one was charged following a series of burglaries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

A 47-year-old man from Grassmoor, Chesterfield was arrested after a distraction burglary – where six rings and a quantity of cash were reportedly stolen from a home in Chapel Road, Chesterfield on May 8.

A 24-year-old from Birmingham was arrested after a motorbike was reportedly stolen from an address in Richardson Drive, Smalley on March 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 14-year-old from Tintwistle has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries in the Glossop area between June 18 and June 30.

Police have made a number of arrests in connection with a series of burglaries.

They have all since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

James Paling, 18, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield was arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in Elm Close, Bolsover – which happened on December 12 last year.