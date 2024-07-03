Traveller camp set up in park near Chesterfield – with police and council working to “secure the site quickly and safely”
A traveller encampment has been set up at Sharley Park in Clay Cross. This follows two incidents yesterday attended by Derbyshire Police, where a number of caravans belonging to members of the travelling community were parked on sites in Chesterfield.
A North East Derbyshire District Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the traveller encampment on site at Sharley Park (on the cricket pitch) in Clay Cross and have met with partners – including the Police and Crime Commissioner's Office and Derbyshire Constabulary.
“We are carrying out all the necessary checks and we are working to secure and cleanse the site quickly and safely, ensuring the encampment has minimal impact on the local area. The police incident number for this case is 1213-02/7/204.”
Derbyshire Police have also been contacted by the Derbyshire Times for comment.