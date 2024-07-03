Family pay tribute to “loving and kind” Derbyshire crash victim who sadly passed away after collision between Ranger Rover and Vauxhall Corsa

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 11:54 BST
Loved ones have paid tribute to a Derbyshire man who sadly passed away after a crash earlier this month.

Benn Johnson was treated by paramedics after a collision between a red Range Rover and a red Vauxhall Corsa in Pastures Hill, Littleover – shortly before 10.00pm on Monday, June 10.

Benn, who was a passenger in the Corsa and was from Sunny Hill, sadly died on the way to hospital.

The 22-year-old’s family have released the following words in tribute to him: “Benn was our beautiful son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend. We are all missing him terribly.

Benn passed away while being transported to hospital after the crash.

“He was loved so much for his sense of fun and energy. He was loving and kind and quite simply perfect to us.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support at this very difficult time.”

Benn’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A 19-year-old man who was driving the Corsa was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Another passenger in the Corsa, an 18-year-old man, and the driver of the Range Rover, a 57-year-old man, were also both treated at hospital but discharged a short time later.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who saw a red Corsa travelling in the area of Kenilworth Avenue shortly before the collision.

Anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation is also asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*341364:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.