Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Loved ones have paid tribute to a Derbyshire man who sadly passed away after a crash earlier this month.

Benn Johnson was treated by paramedics after a collision between a red Range Rover and a red Vauxhall Corsa in Pastures Hill, Littleover – shortly before 10.00pm on Monday, June 10.

Benn, who was a passenger in the Corsa and was from Sunny Hill, sadly died on the way to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old’s family have released the following words in tribute to him: “Benn was our beautiful son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend. We are all missing him terribly.

Benn passed away while being transported to hospital after the crash.

“He was loved so much for his sense of fun and energy. He was loving and kind and quite simply perfect to us.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support at this very difficult time.”

Benn’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man who was driving the Corsa was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Another passenger in the Corsa, an 18-year-old man, and the driver of the Range Rover, a 57-year-old man, were also both treated at hospital but discharged a short time later.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who saw a red Corsa travelling in the area of Kenilworth Avenue shortly before the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation is also asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*341364:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101