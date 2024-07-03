The Labour party leader Keir Starmer visited Global Brands at Bridge Street industrial estate in Clay Cross for a question and answer session with staff.

He was accompanied by North East Derbyshire MP Candidate Louise Jones – as the visit took place just 48 hours ahead of the General Election.

North East Derbyshire is predicted to be a closely contested constituency. Lee Rowley, who was elected to represent the Conservatives in 2019, is forecast to lose his seat by UK Polling Report.

He will be competing against Labour’s Louise Jones, Green’s Frank Adlington-Stringer, Andy Egginton from Reform UK, Liberal Democrats’ Ross Shipman as well as Wesley Massumbukolt representing the Freedom Alliance.

