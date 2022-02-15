“Trafficked” Albanian teen in court over 174-plant Chesterfield cannabis grow

An Albanian teen believed to have been trafficked to the UK appeared in court charged with cannabis production after a 174-plant grow worth up to £250,000 was found in Chesterfield.

By Ben McVay
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:26 am

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, is said to have been cultivating the grow at a property which was raided by police on February 9.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said it was not yet clear what the youngster’s role was until phones found at the scene had been investigated.

She added: “I’m aware a referral has been made as to whether he (the defendant) may have been trafficked.”

District Judge Andrew Davison, addressing the teen who appeared in the custody dock at Chesterfield Magistrates Court, told him: “You meet the criteria in UK legislation for remand to youth detention.

“I’m not satisfied you have any family or lawful support in the United Kingdom.

“There’s a full review and investigation underway as to whether you have been subjected to modern slavery by a group of adult, sophisticated criminals operating in the UK.”

The youth, who communicated through an interpreter, entered no plea to the charges.

His case was adjourned until February 18.

