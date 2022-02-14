Crack addict appeared in Chesterfield couple’s home in “drug-induced state”

Malcolm Troke, 39, was seen walking down the hallway of the frightened pair’s home

Malcolm Troke, 39, was seen walking down the hallway of the frightened pair’s home making his way towards the kitchen on September 3.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how as one of the bewildered homeowners asked Troke what he was doing he appeared to be in a “complete panic”.

She said: “He managed to stop him in the hallway, taking him to the floor and restraining him.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However as the pensioner sat with his knees on struggling Troke’s shoulders and his hand on his face to contain him the defendant turned his head and bit his victim on his right arm.

A neighbour came to assist the struggling homeowner restraining Troke, however they let the defendant go as the tussle - which went on for 15 minutes - continued.

The victim’s wife described seeing “out-of-control” Troke grabbing hold of “anything he could” and smashing it - damaging a door in the process.

She told how she now no longer felt safe in her own home.

Georgia Collins, Troke’s solicitor, told the court: “The defendant has limited recollection of what happened due to substance abuse.

“He was feeling paranoid at the time - he thought he was in his own address and had been assaulted.

“On reflection he is actually very embarrassed about what happened and says he feels really sorry for the couple.”

Troke, of Devon Drive, admitted criminal damage.

He was jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months and handed 18 rehabilitation activity days, made to pay £250 compensation, and £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Troke: “These are bizarre and potentially dangerous offences.

“You were so dangerously-affected by a drug-induced episode that you were totally out of control to such a degree that you did not know which house you were in.

“It could have been a far more serious outcome - this was another person’s house.

“You’ve gone into another person’s house, totally out of control in a drug-induced state.

“He was was trying to protect his partner and you bit him.”