Drunk Derbyshire driver caught after ex-policeman followed him home
A “erratic” Derbyshire driver who had knocked back four pints and a small bottle of red was arrested after an ex-policeman followed him home to his driveway.
John Willingham-Statham, 23, was seen veering onto the opposite carriageway at “multiple points”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.
A former officer – concerned by the over-the-limit defendant’s poor driving - pursued him through Matlock town centre all the way to his driveway - alerting police to his whereabouts.
Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, told the court: “He described the driving as erratic - at points his wheels were touching the kerbs.
“At multiple points the vehicle strayed onto the opposite side of the carriageway.”
Willingham-Statham was arrested at his Farley Hill home around 11.20pm on January 26 - a breath test put him over the drink-drive limit.
During a police interview he admitted drinking “four pints and a small bottle of red wine”.
The defendant’s solicitor Serena Simpson said her client - who had never been in trouble before - had been drinking at a friend’s house that night.
She said: “He’s extremely remorseful for his actions - he’s actually just very grateful nothing happened as a result of his driving.”
Ms Simpson said self-employed joiner Willingham-Statham had already taken to a pushbike to get to work and back.
Willingham-Statham, of Farley Hill, Matlock, admitted drink driving.
A magistrate told him: “This offence is more serious because you were driving erratically.”
He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250, made to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.