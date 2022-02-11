Drunk Derbyshire driver caught after ex-policeman followed him home

John Willingham-Statham, 23, was seen veering onto the opposite carriageway at “multiple points”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

A former officer – concerned by the over-the-limit defendant’s poor driving - pursued him through Matlock town centre all the way to his driveway - alerting police to his whereabouts.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, told the court: “He described the driving as erratic - at points his wheels were touching the kerbs.

“At multiple points the vehicle strayed onto the opposite side of the carriageway.”

Willingham-Statham was arrested at his Farley Hill home around 11.20pm on January 26 - a breath test put him over the drink-drive limit.

During a police interview he admitted drinking “four pints and a small bottle of red wine”.

The defendant’s solicitor Serena Simpson said her client - who had never been in trouble before - had been drinking at a friend’s house that night.

She said: “He’s extremely remorseful for his actions - he’s actually just very grateful nothing happened as a result of his driving.”

Ms Simpson said self-employed joiner Willingham-Statham had already taken to a pushbike to get to work and back.

Willingham-Statham, of Farley Hill, Matlock, admitted drink driving.

A magistrate told him: “This offence is more serious because you were driving erratically.”

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250, made to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.