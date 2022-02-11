Pair deny murder of Chesterfield baby who had “multiple fractures and burns”

Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, who appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning, also denied two cruelty charges.

The pair are accused of failing to seek medical attention for baby Finley Boden for “multiple fractures and burns” and “wilfully” assaulting the child.

Boden – who appeared via video link at HMP Nottingham – and Marsden who was present in the dock at court – also denied supplying cannabis and cannabis possession with intent to supply.

Both defendants were told the cruelty and assault charges related to period between November 17 and Christmas Day, 2020.

They are accused murdering Finley on Christmas Day, 2020.

The pair were arrested in December 20201 – a year after baby Finley was found in Old Whittington on Christmas Day, 2020.

Police said paramedics were called to a house in Old Whittington in the early hours of Christmas Day 2020 to reports that a ten-month-old boy was unresponsive.

Baby Finley was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Boden, of Barrow Hill, and Marsden, of no fixed abode, there would be a further pre-trial hearing on May 20.