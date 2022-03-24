Traffic cops pursue driver on high-speed chase through Derbyshire country lanes

On the edge of the Peak District, near Ashbourne, officers give chase to the suspect Golf after it is picked up on an Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera (ANPR).

The car reaches speeds of up to 70mph as seen in the sneak-peek footage, with the driver making no attempt to slow down or stop for police.

Pursuing officer PC Chris Wells-Jackson is seen giving updates about the car’s speed as part of the episode set to air on Monday, March 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Jamie Theakston, Traffic Cops has been billed by Channel Five as ‘Britain’s longest running and most watched police show’

He said: “Straight away the hairs stand up on the back of your neck and you think, I need to stay with it because this guy is dangerous.”

Other units later attempt to set up a stinger – a device to puncture tyres – in a bid to stop the chase.