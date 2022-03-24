Police appeal to identify man after victim kicked in head outside Chesterfield nightclub
Police are asking the public to help them identify the pictured man in relation to an assault outside a nightclub in Chesterfield.
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 5:20 pm
Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident which occurred on Sunday, March 13 outside VIBE nightclub on Holywell Street, Chesterfield.
A male assaulted the victim by kicking and punching him to head on several occasions
Officers wish to speak with the pictured man as part of their investigation. Anyone with information, or who can identify him, is asked to contact Crimestoppers using either their online contact form or by ringing 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 22000145212.