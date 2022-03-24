65-year-old Derbyshire man knocked to floor and kicked several times in unprovoked assault
A 65-year-old man was kicked several times while on the floor during an unprovoked attack in a Derbyshire park.
At about 10.45am on Thursday, March 17, the victim was in Ashwood Park on Bakewell Road, Buxton. He was near the bowling green when he was approached by a man who pushed him to the ground and kicked him several times.
The man who attacked him is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall and in his early or mid-30s. He is of medium and athletic build and had short dark hair. He was wearing an orange coat and baggy purple shorts over the top of dark coloured jogging trousers. He also wore white trainers and black wireless ear buds.
He had been seen in the area just before the assault, in the Morrisons car park. After the incident, he walked off in the direction of Spring Gardens.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods, quoting reference 22000154556:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.