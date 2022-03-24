65-year-old Derbyshire man knocked to floor and kicked several times in unprovoked assault

At about 10.45am on Thursday, March 17, the victim was in Ashwood Park on Bakewell Road, Buxton. He was near the bowling green when he was approached by a man who pushed him to the ground and kicked him several times.

The man who attacked him is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall and in his early or mid-30s. He is of medium and athletic build and had short dark hair. He was wearing an orange coat and baggy purple shorts over the top of dark coloured jogging trousers. He also wore white trainers and black wireless ear buds.

He had been seen in the area just before the assault, in the Morrisons car park. After the incident, he walked off in the direction of Spring Gardens.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods, quoting reference 22000154556:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101