Tractor driver spotted ‘chatting about cows’ on phone while negotiating ‘busy roundabout’ and major Derbyshire A-road
The driver of a tractor was seen using his phone behind the wheel by officers – despite heading down a busy Derbyshire A-road.
On Friday, January 20, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Bakewell in their unmarked car.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “The driver of this tractor and trailer decided it was a good idea to answer his phone to chat about cows and sheep while negotiating the busy roundabout and A6.”
The motorist was reported by DRPU officers for the offence.