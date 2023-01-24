News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tractor driver spotted ‘chatting about cows’ on phone while negotiating ‘busy roundabout’ and major Derbyshire A-road

The driver of a tractor was seen using his phone behind the wheel by officers – despite heading down a busy Derbyshire A-road.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Friday, January 20, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Bakewell in their unmarked car.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “The driver of this tractor and trailer decided it was a good idea to answer his phone to chat about cows and sheep while negotiating the busy roundabout and A6.”

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Wanted man arrested after police stop suspicious van in Derbyshire town

The tractor driver was stopped by officers in Bakewell.
Most Popular

The motorist was reported by DRPU officers for the offence.