Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 2.50pm yesterday (Monday, January 29), officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol along the M1 southbound.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Just about wrapping up for the day when our attention was drawn to the Red Scirocco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An undertake from lane four to lane two and back again before increasing speed to excess of 100mph.