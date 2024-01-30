News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

“Totally unacceptable” – police stop driver speeding at over 100mph along M1 in Derbyshire

A motorist was spotted speeding along the M1 in Derbyshire at over 100mph – and their driving was labelled as “totally unacceptable.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At 2.50pm yesterday (Monday, January 29), officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol along the M1 southbound.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Just about wrapping up for the day when our attention was drawn to the Red Scirocco.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An undertake from lane four to lane two and back again before increasing speed to excess of 100mph.

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace three youths after seizing stolen motorbike being driven dangerously in Derbyshire town

“Totally unacceptable – reported for careless driving.”