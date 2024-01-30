“Totally unacceptable” – police stop driver speeding at over 100mph along M1 in Derbyshire
A motorist was spotted speeding along the M1 in Derbyshire at over 100mph – and their driving was labelled as “totally unacceptable.”
At 2.50pm yesterday (Monday, January 29), officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol along the M1 southbound.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Just about wrapping up for the day when our attention was drawn to the Red Scirocco.
“An undertake from lane four to lane two and back again before increasing speed to excess of 100mph.
“Totally unacceptable – reported for careless driving.”