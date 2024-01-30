News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police appeal to trace three youths after seizing stolen motorbike being driven dangerously in Derbyshire town

Officers are trying to trace three youths after seizing a motorbike that was being driven dangerously – and was found to be stolen from another Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Friday, January 26, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were looking for stolen motorbikes, following reports from the public of youths in balaclavas driving dangerously and struggling to stay in control of a bike.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The bike was located and the three riders fell off the motorbike before running off. The bike was stolen on the afternoon of Thursday, January 25 in a neighbouring town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The bike has been seized and will be forensically checked to help identify those responsible for its theft.”

Most Popular
Officers are attempting to locate these youths after seizing this stolen bike.Officers are attempting to locate these youths after seizing this stolen bike.
Officers are attempting to locate these youths after seizing this stolen bike.

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace prisoner who absconded from Derbyshire prison – with public urged not to approach

If you know these individuals or have any information which could help officers to trace them, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting either reference number 24*50567 or 490-260124:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.