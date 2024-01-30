Police appeal to trace three youths after seizing stolen motorbike being driven dangerously in Derbyshire town
On Friday, January 26, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were looking for stolen motorbikes, following reports from the public of youths in balaclavas driving dangerously and struggling to stay in control of a bike.
An SNT spokesperson said: “The bike was located and the three riders fell off the motorbike before running off. The bike was stolen on the afternoon of Thursday, January 25 in a neighbouring town.
“The bike has been seized and will be forensically checked to help identify those responsible for its theft.”
If you know these individuals or have any information which could help officers to trace them, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting either reference number 24*50567 or 490-260124:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.