Toby Perkins MP issues update on illegal Chesterfield traveller camp after meeting with business owners
A group of travellers have set up an illegal camp at the Rother Recreation Ground, just off the A61 Derby Road and near to the Birdholme Working Men’s Club.
Chesterfield Borough Council confirmed that efforts to evict the travellers from the site were underway, and Toby Perkins – MP for Chesterfield – has spoken to both the police and business owners concerning the camp.
He said: “I have been liaising with Derbyshire Police over the illegal encampment that has been on Birdholme club fields. Police and Council are progressing well with statutory powers to end the occupation.
“I also met with business owners who have been victims of crime, apparently related to the encampment. I encourage anyone else affected to ensure local police are aware immediately.”