Police appeal for witnesses after e-scooter robbed from teenage boys following altercation in Derbyshire park

Officers are calling for witnesses to come forward after an e-scooter was stolen from two teenagers in a Derbyshire park.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident believed to have happened on Osmaston Park Road in Allenton – at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, August 8.

The two victims, who are thought to either be teenage boys or young men, were approached by a man. There appeared to be an altercation between them, before the man took the scooter from the pair.

The incident took place earlier this week.The incident took place earlier this week.
Officers have urged anyone who saw the incident to come forward and aid their investigation. Witnesses, as well as those with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000495195:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.