Police appeal for witnesses after e-scooter robbed from teenage boys following altercation in Derbyshire park

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident believed to have happened on Osmaston Park Road in Allenton – at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, August 8.

The two victims, who are thought to either be teenage boys or young men, were approached by a man. There appeared to be an altercation between them, before the man took the scooter from the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place earlier this week.

Officers have urged anyone who saw the incident to come forward and aid their investigation. Witnesses, as well as those with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000495195:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101