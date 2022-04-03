Three “serious” crashes in north Derbyshire in “terrible and tragic night”
Police have described last evening as a “terrible and tragic night” following three “serious” collisions in Clay Cross, Holymoorside and Langley Mill.
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 11:54 am
One of the early hours collisions in Holymoorside saw an 18-year-old man arrested and a young woman hospitalised with serious injuries after a car collided with a tree.
Another crash caused the closure of Cromford Road at Langley Mill between the A610 and Plumptre Road.
However a further collision is also understood to have happened at Clay Cross.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “Unfortunately a terrible and tragic night across the roads of Derbyshire.
"Further details will follow in coming days. Some of our night shift only just getting home.”