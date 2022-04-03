Male aged 18 arrested after young woman hospitalised in Chesterfield crash
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a serious crash in Holymoorside.
Police say a young woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Sheffield – her current condition is not known.
The arrested male was also detained on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.
His arrest comes after officers were called at 10.50pm last night (Saturday) to reports that a Skoda Fabia had collided with a tree off Harewood Road.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police via the following methods quoting incident 1033 of April 2:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101