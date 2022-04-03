Male aged 18 arrested after young woman hospitalised in Chesterfield crash

Police say a young woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Sheffield – her current condition is not known.

The arrested male was also detained on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

His arrest comes after officers were called at 10.50pm last night (Saturday) to reports that a Skoda Fabia had collided with a tree off Harewood Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at 10.50pm last night (Saturday) to reports that a Skoda Fabia had collided with a tree off Harewood Road

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police via the following methods quoting incident 1033 of April 2:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101