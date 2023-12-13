News you can trust since 1855
Three men charged in connection with series of burglaries across Chesterfield and Wingerworth

A trio have been charged with three counts of burglary each after a number of incidents across Chesterfield and Wingerworth.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:46 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 15:46 GMT
Thomas Connors, 32, of High Street, Clowne, Daniel Connors, 25, of Ealing, and Michael Connors, 32, of Gloucester, have all been charged with three counts of burglary.

The charges are in connection with burglaries at properties in Baker Road and New Road in Wingerworth on December 4 and Brookside Glen in Chesterfield on December 5.

Michael Connors has also been charged with five burglaries in Gwent.

One of the burglaries occurred on Brookside Glen.One of the burglaries occurred on Brookside Glen.
They all appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 8 – where they were remanded to prison.