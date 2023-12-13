Three men charged in connection with series of burglaries across Chesterfield and Wingerworth

A trio have been charged with three counts of burglary each after a number of incidents across Chesterfield and Wingerworth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thomas Connors, 32, of High Street, Clowne, Daniel Connors, 25, of Ealing, and Michael Connors, 32, of Gloucester, have all been charged with three counts of burglary.

The charges are in connection with burglaries at properties in Baker Road and New Road in Wingerworth on December 4 and Brookside Glen in Chesterfield on December 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Connors has also been charged with five burglaries in Gwent.

One of the burglaries occurred on Brookside Glen.