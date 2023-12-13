Three men charged in connection with series of burglaries across Chesterfield and Wingerworth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thomas Connors, 32, of High Street, Clowne, Daniel Connors, 25, of Ealing, and Michael Connors, 32, of Gloucester, have all been charged with three counts of burglary.
The charges are in connection with burglaries at properties in Baker Road and New Road in Wingerworth on December 4 and Brookside Glen in Chesterfield on December 5.
Michael Connors has also been charged with five burglaries in Gwent.
READ THIS: Mother and son who died after crash along A632 between Chesterfield and Matlock named by police
They all appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 8 – where they were remanded to prison.