Three men arrested after victim attacked on busy Chesterfield street
An altercation on a busy Chesterfield street saw three men taken into custody by officers yesterday evening.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fight at the junction of High Street and Wellington Street in New Whittington – just after 5.00pm on Wednesday, April 26.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted by three other men and suffered an injury to his back. This is not thought to be serious or life-threatening.
Two men, aged 42 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of affray. Both have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.
A 32-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of GBH.