Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fight at the junction of High Street and Wellington Street in New Whittington – just after 5.00pm on Wednesday, April 26.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted by three other men and suffered an injury to his back. This is not thought to be serious or life-threatening.

Three men were arrested following the incident in New Whittington.

Two men, aged 42 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of affray. Both have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.