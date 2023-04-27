News you can trust since 1855
Three men arrested after victim attacked on busy Chesterfield street

An altercation on a busy Chesterfield street saw three men taken into custody by officers yesterday evening.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fight at the junction of High Street and Wellington Street in New Whittington – just after 5.00pm on Wednesday, April 26.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted by three other men and suffered an injury to his back. This is not thought to be serious or life-threatening.

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace man after huge brawl breaks out in Chesterfield town centre

Three men were arrested following the incident in New Whittington.Three men were arrested following the incident in New Whittington.
Two men, aged 42 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of affray. Both have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

A 32-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of GBH.