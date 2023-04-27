Police appeal to trace man after huge brawl breaks out in Chesterfield town centre

The incident took place between 3.00am and 4.00am on Saturday, December 31, when a fight involving a large group of people took place in Corporation Street.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have important information that could help with their investigation.

Derbyshire Police have previously appealed for two men to contact officers in connection with this incident. Both men were questioned and released, with no further action taken.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

If you know this man, or have any information about what happened, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 22*760179:

Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

