Police appeal to trace man after huge brawl breaks out in Chesterfield town centre
Officers investigating a large fight in Chesterfield town centre are urging the public to help them identify a man.
The incident took place between 3.00am and 4.00am on Saturday, December 31, when a fight involving a large group of people took place in Corporation Street.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have important information that could help with their investigation.
Derbyshire Police have previously appealed for two men to contact officers in connection with this incident. Both men were questioned and released, with no further action taken.
If you know this man, or have any information about what happened, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 22*760179:
Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.