Thousands raised to support the family of teenager stabbed to death in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of pounds have been raised to support the family of a teenager who was stabbed to death over the Christmas period.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noah Smedley, 18, was found collapsed in Heanor Road in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at around 8.20pm on Saturday (28 December) with a stab wound.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 9pm. Derbyshire Police are investigating the incident, with several arrests made in connection to his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help support the victim's family in this "heartbreaking difficult time". So far, the page has helped to raise over £7,000 of the £10K goal.

Noah Smedley died following a stabbing in Ilkeston. (Photo courtesy of Noah's family)

The page description reads: "Hi I'm the mother of one of Noah's close friends as everyone knows he's had his young life snatched away from him at the young age of 18.

"He's the victim of a stabbing in Ilkeston. I'm just trying to raise as much money as possible and ease pressure from his family at this extremely sad heartbreaking difficult time.

"Come on people of Ilkeston, let's come together when this family needs it the most I know times are hard but every penny counts no matter how small. Let's give Noah the sendoff he truly deserves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser has received over 460 donations, with supporters sharing heartwarming messages such as: "Rest in peace Noah, you really was one of a kind." Another added: "Sad news, lovely lad. Fly free my friend."

A 52-year-old man, 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson, from the East Midlands Special Operation Unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation and we are treating it as an isolated incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keen for anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency to assist with the inquiry into the death of this young man.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 24*767926.