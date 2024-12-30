Seven people arrested in connection with the death of teenager stabbed in Derbyshire
East Midlands Ambulance Service contacted police at 8.20pm on Saturday 28 December to reports that a man had been stabbed on Rose Avenue in Ilkeston.
When they arrived at the scene an 18-year-old man was found with a stab wound, he died nearby on Heanor Road just before 9pm.
Police are appealing to the public for any information that will assist with their enquiries. In particular they are seeking CCTV/doorbell footage and any dashcam footage between the times of 7pm and 9pm in the areas of Heanor Road, Rose Avenue, Summerfields Way, Kedleston Drive and Peveril Drive.
Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson from the East Midlands Special Operation Unit, who is leading the investigation said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation and we are treating it as an isolated incident.
“We are keen for anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency to assist with the inquiry into the death of this young man.”
Seven people are currently under arrest and remain in police custody.
Four 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 52-year-old man, 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police using the methods below and quoting reference number 24*767926.
- A Major Incident Public Portal has also been set up which can be used to pass information and submit footage via this link: Public Portal
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.