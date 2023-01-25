Thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes seized from store in Derbyshire town

Yesterday, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that Trading Standards visited a shop in the town – seizing 6,000 cigarettes and 1kg of tobacco.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “All of these items were illegal with a mixture of counterfeit, non-duty paid and incorrectly labelled products. If these were legal they would have had a retail price of over £4,000.

Some of the tobacco products that were confiscated from the store.