Thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes seized from store in Derbyshire town

A shop in a Derbyshire town saw thousands of cigarettes seized after the products were found to be illegal.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Yesterday, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that Trading Standards visited a shop in the town – seizing 6,000 cigarettes and 1kg of tobacco.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “All of these items were illegal with a mixture of counterfeit, non-duty paid and incorrectly labelled products. If these were legal they would have had a retail price of over £4,000.

Some of the tobacco products that were confiscated from the store.
“The male in the shop, who was not allowed to work in the shop, was ejected from the premises. Trading Standards are continuing with their investigations.”