News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Thousands of cannabis plants discovered at Derbyshire property – after police attend reports of break-in

Police have discovered thousands of cannabis plants at a property in Derbyshire after attending reports of a break-in.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:37 pm

Officers were called to a break-in at an address on Acton Road in Long Eaton shortly after 11.10pm last night (Monday, August 22).

Almost a dozen rooms of cannabis plants were found on attendance, police said, and they added that a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating them.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “A scene is currently in place at the property and officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

A man has been arrested after police discovered thousands of cannabis plants at a property in Long Eaton

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Derbyshire learner driver fled police in residential streets at up to 80mph

“It is understood that several men made off from the address shortly before officers arrived and we are keen to hear from anyone with information which may help our enquiries.

“If you can help, please contact us quoting reference 22*489245.”

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.