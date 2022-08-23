Thousands of cannabis plants discovered at Derbyshire property – after police attend reports of break-in

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a break-in at an address on Acton Road in Long Eaton shortly after 11.10pm last night (Monday, August 22).

Almost a dozen rooms of cannabis plants were found on attendance, police said, and they added that a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating them.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “A scene is currently in place at the property and officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

“It is understood that several men made off from the address shortly before officers arrived and we are keen to hear from anyone with information which may help our enquiries.

“If you can help, please contact us quoting reference 22*489245.”

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.