Derbyshire learner driver fled police in residential streets at up to 80mph

New driver Kieran Staniforth, 23, drove at speeds of between 70-80mph on Shirebrook’s Main Street - a 30mph zone – during the dangerous pursuit.

Derby Crown Court heard he lost control on blind bends and turned on the wrong side of the road with a passenger inside his vehicle.

The court heard he had three previous speeding convictions and had lost his licence when a police officer saw him driving on November 8 last year at about 2.15am.

Prosecutor Sarah Slater said: “The officer did checks on the vehicle and activated his lights but the defendant did not stop.

“The officer describes the driving as accelerating from 30 to 60, taking bends quickly and losing control - he gets up to 80mph at one point with no view around bends.

“In Shirebrook he accelerates on the main street up to between 70 and 80 mph.”

After turning into a dead end Staniforth abandoned the car and fled on foot, however he stopped after being warned he could be tasered.

A drug swab revealed he was six times above the prescribed limit for cocaine.

The court heard that the relatively new driver’s licence had been revoked after three speeding convictions - meaning he was driving on a provisional licence.

Fergus Malone, defending, said his client “very much regrets his behaviour”.

He said Staniforth had fled the officer thinking he was a banned driver - fearing he had committed a more serious crime by taking to the wheel - when actually his licence was merely revoked.

Mr Maone added: “This has had a profound effect upon him - he is very frightened by the prospect of entering the prison system.”

Staniforth, of Main Street, Shirebrook admitted dangerous driving while unlicensed and uninsured.

Suspending a 12-month jail term for two years, Judge Robert Egbuna told him: “On this occasion you drove at speeds of up to 80mph - you had a passenger in the car with you.

“If the car had flipped you and the passenger could have lost your lives.”