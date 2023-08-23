“This behaviour must stop now” – police launch patrols in Derbyshire town after reports of teens throwing stones and bottles at homes
The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team has received reports of anti-social behaviour in the Dykes Field area of Bolsover – occurring between 8.00pm and 11.30pm on August 20 and 21. Residents said that teenagers had thrown stones and bottles at properties.
An SNT spokesperson said: “This anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, and enquiries are being made as to the identity of the persons involved.
“Parents, if you could speak to your children who hang around the area about this, we would be appreciative.
“We will be patrolling in this area during these hours in the coming weeks and we would be delighted to catch you in the act. This behaviour must stop now.”
Derbyshire Police have crime reporting tools on their website and you can use their online contact form to report concerns at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/