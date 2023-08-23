The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team has received reports of anti-social behaviour in the Dykes Field area of Bolsover – occurring between 8.00pm and 11.30pm on August 20 and 21. Residents said that teenagers had thrown stones and bottles at properties.

An SNT spokesperson said: “This anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, and enquiries are being made as to the identity of the persons involved.

“Parents, if you could speak to your children who hang around the area about this, we would be appreciative.

Officers will patrol the area in the coming weeks.

“We will be patrolling in this area during these hours in the coming weeks and we would be delighted to catch you in the act. This behaviour must stop now.”