Third dog attack at Peak District farm sees three sheep killed – as police slam “careless” owners after another “traumatic” incident
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) were called to a farm in the Edale area where a livestock worrying incident had taken place, between Thursday, April 10 and Friday, April 11 – which saw a dog attack numerous sheep.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “As a result, two lambs and a ewe have been killed, and a tup was also badly injured.
“This is the third time this flock has endured such unnecessary carelessness. Incidents like this have a significant and often fatal impact on the animal, and it can be extremely traumatic for the farmer and their families – not to mention the financial loss.
“This is so easily avoided by keeping dogs on leads. It is the countryside, there will be livestock around. Most dogs may be friendly but they are still dogs with a prey instinct.”
If you think you may have information that could assist the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000209467:
Facebook – send a private message to the DRCT Facebook page.
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.