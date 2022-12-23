Thieves targeting Peak District properties as police investigate series of break-ins
A number of break-ins were reported across the Peak District this week – as officers urge anyone with information to come forward.
Officers from the Bakewell and White Peak Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of break-ins across the area.
The first two incidents occurred between 6.00pm on Tuesday, December 20 and 7.30am on Wednesday, December 21 on Gordon Road and Queen Street, Tideswell.
An attempted break-in also took place at a garage in Litton at around 1.40am on December 21.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of these incidents, and those with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of any suspicious behaviour.
Derbyshire Police can be contacted using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*745296 (Gordon Road), 22*746930 (Queen Street) or 22*743535 (Litton):
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.