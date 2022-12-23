Thieves targeting Peak District properties as police investigate series of break-ins

Officers from the Bakewell and White Peak Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of break-ins across the area.

The first two incidents occurred between 6.00pm on Tuesday, December 20 and 7.30am on Wednesday, December 21 on Gordon Road and Queen Street, Tideswell.

An attempted break-in also took place at a garage in Litton at around 1.40am on December 21.

Officers are urging anyone who has noticed suspicious behaviour to get in contact.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of these incidents, and those with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of any suspicious behaviour.

Derbyshire Police can be contacted using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*745296 (Gordon Road), 22*746930 (Queen Street) or 22*743535 (Litton):

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101