The faces of criminals jailed since February for serious Derbyshire crimes

Their offences include murder, illegal drug supply, burglary, fraud, dangerous driving and possession of offensive weapons.
One shocking case saw an Alfreton man jailed for 11 years for attacking a woman with a kitchen knife.
1. Craig Holmes
Chesterfield fraudster Holmes, 47, was jailed for two years and four months after he ran up a £10,000 debt using credit card details he stole from a pensioner whose house he burgled.
Craig Holmes, 47, targeted his 73-year-old victim’s home while the OAP was in a nursing home suffering with a pituitary tumour.
Derby Crown Court heard after breaking into the house on Paxton Road, Chesterfield, and stealing 14 antique firearms Holmes intercepted mail addressed to its owner.
Holmes, formerly of Somerset Drive Brimington, but currently on remand at HMP Leicester, admitted two counts of burglary, two counts of fraud and one count of possession of articles for use in fraud.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Amos and Jason Wilsher
Derbyshire brothers Amos, 29, and Jason Wilsher, 22, were found guilty of murder after two pensioners killed in their homes in separate brutal robberies three years apart.
Arthur Gumbley, 87, passed away three weeks after being callously beaten by Amos Wilsher, 29, and his brother Jason, 22, who stormed his property in November 2017.
Amos Wilsher then acted alone when he viciously attacked Josephine Kaye, 88, at her home in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs, in February 2020. She died of her injuries in hospital three weeks later. Amos was found guilty of the murders of both Mr Gumbley and Mrs Kaye following a trial at Coventry Crown Court.
Brother Jason was found guilty of murdering Mr Gumbley after a jury of six men and six women spent five hours and 50 minutes deliberating.
The brothers, formerly of Alfreton, will be sentenced at a later date.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Shane Cartledge
Cartledge, 38, was jailed for 11 years for slashing a woman who appeared at his doorstep across the cheek, head and shoulder with a kitchen knife following a "long-running dispute".
The defendant, of Cartledge, of Crich View, Newton, was arrested shortly after the attack - which took place at a property in Mansfield on January 23, 2020.
During a police interview he claimed that his female victim had in fact come at him with the knife and had managed to get on top of him in the ensuing struggle.
He was found guilty by a jury of causing grievous bodily harm to his victim.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Andrew Sissons and Joseph Mannion
Drug-dealing duo Ilkeston Sissons and Mannion were jailed for seven years after patrolling police saw them doing a deal in a queue of traffic on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston.
On August 31 last year police followed the Ford Focus Sissons was driving - which had Mannion in the front passenger seat. A search uncovered drugs in Mannion's underwear - while more drugs and around £2,300 in cash were later found at his home on Nelson Street. Sissons - whose role police believed was to drive Mannion aroud during deals - was found to be keeping crack cocaine at his house in Bath Street. Mannion, 43, admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs.
He was sentenced to five years and three months.
Sissons, 41, admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs and possessing an offensive weapon. He was jailed for 21 months.
Photo: Derbyshire Police