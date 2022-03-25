The faces of criminals jailed since February for serious Derbyshire crimes

4. Andrew Sissons and Joseph Mannion

Drug-dealing duo Ilkeston Sissons and Mannion were jailed for seven years after patrolling police saw them doing a deal in a queue of traffic on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. On August 31 last year police followed the Ford Focus Sissons was driving - which had Mannion in the front passenger seat. A search uncovered drugs in Mannion's underwear - while more drugs and around £2,300 in cash were later found at his home on Nelson Street. Sissons - whose role police believed was to drive Mannion aroud during deals - was found to be keeping crack cocaine at his house in Bath Street. Mannion, 43, admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs. He was sentenced to five years and three months. Sissons, 41, admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs and possessing an offensive weapon. He was jailed for 21 months.

Photo: Derbyshire Police